Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 576.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.96 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,553,376.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,553,376.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,533 shares of company stock worth $13,634,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

