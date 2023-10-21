Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

