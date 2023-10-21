Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $563.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of -0.47. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

