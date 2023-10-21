Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 17,040 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.25% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBT. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.