Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 87,630 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,630 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cactus were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WHD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Cactus Stock Down 2.6 %

Cactus stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,066,071.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,066,071.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 114,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

