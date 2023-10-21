Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Roche were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,072,000 after acquiring an additional 776,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

