Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

