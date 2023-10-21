Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

