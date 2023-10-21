Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.54 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.49 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

