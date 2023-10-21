Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,320 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.89% of European Wax Center worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in European Wax Center by 27.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in European Wax Center by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $954.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.54. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.