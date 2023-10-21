Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,469,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $150.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.77 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.