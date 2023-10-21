Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.57 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

