Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.24% of Avid Bioservices worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,849 shares of company stock worth $293,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

