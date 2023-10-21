Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $40.11 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 261,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,109,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Republic Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $145.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

