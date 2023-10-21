Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 43.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.48 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

