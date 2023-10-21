Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

