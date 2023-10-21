Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,110 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $889,784.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,891.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $889,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,891.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,356 shares of company stock worth $3,555,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

