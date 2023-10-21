Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.42 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

