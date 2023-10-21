Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average of $209.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.