Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 39.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after buying an additional 775,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after buying an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 95.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after buying an additional 311,143 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

