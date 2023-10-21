SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

