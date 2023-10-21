Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 276,461 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 276,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

