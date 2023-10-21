Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Repligen worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after purchasing an additional 662,807 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 277,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Repligen stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $212.17.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

