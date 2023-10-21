2,374 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Leidos by 74.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 44.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

