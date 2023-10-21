Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.08% of Medallion Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.07. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $63.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

