Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

