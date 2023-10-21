Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,911,000 after buying an additional 894,974 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

