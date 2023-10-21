Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 59,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

