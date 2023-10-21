Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $19.46 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

