BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $49.76 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

