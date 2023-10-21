BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.