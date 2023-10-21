Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

