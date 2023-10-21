Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

