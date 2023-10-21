Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 21,740 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.77 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

