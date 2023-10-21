Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.22.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

