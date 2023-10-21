Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,250,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

