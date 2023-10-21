Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $422.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.23 and a 200 day moving average of $434.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

