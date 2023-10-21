Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Stock Down 3.9 %

WCC stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

