Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.