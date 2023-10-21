Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.96.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $384.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.50 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

