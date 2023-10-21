ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,095,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.