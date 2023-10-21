Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 2,247 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. General Motors has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.