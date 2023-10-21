Keybank National Association OH Purchases 14,659 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 325.4% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $191.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $165.94 and a one year high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

