Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 464,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,188,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of BCE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BCE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.53.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

