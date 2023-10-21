Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 554,385 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 554,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 1.02% of ServisFirst Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $44,137,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS opened at $46.47 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

