Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 75,637 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $259.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.58. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $252.12 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

