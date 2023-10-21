Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 407,890 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 407,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,173,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of ONEOK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shares of OKE opened at $67.58 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

