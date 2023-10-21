Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $22.20 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

