The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $306.78 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

