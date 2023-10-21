Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,417 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

